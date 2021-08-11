Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

