Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,569. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terminix Global (TMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.