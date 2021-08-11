Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:THQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,723. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.