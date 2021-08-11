TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

