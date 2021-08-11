TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Buys 7,598 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 7,598 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 15,000 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 31,819 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

TEAM stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Wednesday. TEAM plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.54.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

