Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

