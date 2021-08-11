Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 40,611 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,611 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,531,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

GPK opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.