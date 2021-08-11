Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,600 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $5,067,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Tivity Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $12,581,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

