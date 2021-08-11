Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ADTRAN by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.