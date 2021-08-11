Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $181,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 622.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

