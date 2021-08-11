Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

