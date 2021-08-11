Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 254,651 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

