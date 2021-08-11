TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 304.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,608 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of TE Connectivity worth $161,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

Shares of TEL opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

