TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$23.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:WTE opened at C$20.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$13.12 and a one year high of C$24.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

