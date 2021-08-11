TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$60.72. TC Energy shares last traded at C$60.65, with a volume of 1,716,191 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60.

In related news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,637.48. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

