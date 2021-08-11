Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,000 The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 170,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 2.88.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

