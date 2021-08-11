Tarbox Family Office Inc. Makes New $186,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,899 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

