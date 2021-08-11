Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $10,718,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $3,746,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,419,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,425. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.