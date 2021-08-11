Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 280,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

