Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

