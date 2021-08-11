Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.33-3.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.