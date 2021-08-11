Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

