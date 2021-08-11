Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SYY opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.
In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.