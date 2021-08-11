Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNPS opened at $288.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $190.50 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

