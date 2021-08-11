Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

