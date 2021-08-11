Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 637.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

