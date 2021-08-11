Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCMWY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.