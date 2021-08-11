Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $3.08 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00006753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $577.47 million and $170.29 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

