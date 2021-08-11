Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of SRDX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 31,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $752.14 million, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.