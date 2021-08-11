Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.50. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 424,334 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.39 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.