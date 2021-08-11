Suncoast Equity Management Sells 406 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

