Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.79.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.03. The stock has a market cap of C$38.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$67.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.