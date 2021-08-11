Summit X LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $623.26. 18,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The firm has a market cap of $296.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $634.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

