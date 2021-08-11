Summit X LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $105.60. 671,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

