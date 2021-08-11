Summit X LLC Buys 611 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

