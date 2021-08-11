Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.81. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 7,105 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
