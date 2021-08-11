Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.81. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 7,105 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

