Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

