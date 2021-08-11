Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 552 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

