Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

