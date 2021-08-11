Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

