Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 820 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

