Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 74,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

