Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 74,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
