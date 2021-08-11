Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 356.93 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £737.05 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.67. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

