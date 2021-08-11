Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,111,960 shares of company stock worth $423,550,675 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $80.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

