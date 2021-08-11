Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

VOOG opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $275.68.

