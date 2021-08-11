Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.33% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period.

Shares of XOUT opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

