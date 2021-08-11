Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

