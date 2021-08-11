Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 559 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock worth $5,413,986. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

