Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,597 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

