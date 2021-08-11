Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,149,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

