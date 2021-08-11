Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

